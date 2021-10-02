Global Personal Care Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global personal care services market is expected to grow from $344.4 billion in 2019 to $347.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $430.6 billion in 2023.

The personal care services market consists of the sales of personal care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide appearance care services to individual consumers, including barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, diet and weight reducing centers and other personal care service providers.

The personal care services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the personal care services market are Services Corporation International; Sears Holdings; Best Buy; Regis Corporation; Weight Watchers International Inc

1) By Type: Beauty Salons; Diet And Weight Reducing Centers; Spas & Massage; Other Personal Care Services Subsegments Covered: Hair Salons; Body Beauty Salons; Nail Salons; Fitness Centers; Slimming Centers; Consulting Services; Online Weight Loss Programs; Others; Salon Spa; Hotel Spa; Destination Spa; Medical Spa; Mineral/ Thermal Spa; Others(Airport Spa And Cruise Spa); Tattoo Parlors; Hair Replacement Services; Other Services

The personal care services market report describes and explains the global personal care services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The personal care services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global personal care services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global personal care services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

