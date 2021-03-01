Global  Permanent Magnet Motor  Market 2021- Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, ABB Limited, Franklin Electric Company Inc.

The report titled “Permanent Magnet Motor Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The permanent magnet motor market was valued at USD 30.11 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 50.27 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.21% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market: – Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, ABB Limited, Franklin Electric Company Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Ametek Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Autotrol Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Aerotech Corporation, Crouzet Automatismes SAS, Buhler Motors GmbH, Nider Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – ABB upgraded its synchronous reluctance (SynRM) to offer a new first choice to meet the growing global demand for improved energy efficiency. These motors now meet the new IE5 ultra-premium energy efficiency class defined by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). ABB customers can increase energy efficiency, improve sustainability, and enhance reliability by upgrading to ABB IE5 ultra-premium SynRM motors that offer up to 50% lower energy losses than IE2 motors.

– March 2020 – Equipmake and the additive manufacturing company HiETA collaborated to develop and produce a power-dense permanent magnet electric motor. The partnership aims to produce a power-dense e-motor capable of outputting 220kW at 30,000 rpm, which weighs less than 10 kg (22 lb). While most permanent magnet motors currently struggle to produce 5 kW/kg, the new partnership aims to achieve 20 kW/kg. Such partnerships among supply chain partners are expected to boost investment in R&D in the market.

Market Overview:

– A permanent magnet synchronous motor has a high torque-to-current ratio, high power-to-weight ratio, high efficiency, and robustness. Thus, these motors find application in the latest variable speed AC drives, particularly in electric vehicle applications. This has been a significant contributor to increased attention in the automotive sector.

– Eectric vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the market studied over the forecast period. The number of new EV cars registered globally hit an unprecedented market share in 2019, with the developed markets supporting this trend. With the leading automotive companies increasingly adopting permanent magnet motors into EVs, the global demand is expected to increase, further driving the market growth over the forecast period.

– Neodymium magnet accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing magnetic material segment over the forecast period. The high energy product and high residual flux density of neodymium make it a compulsive choice of material for industrial applications. Neodymium offers both high- and low-grade variants, enabling it to deliver superior performance and torque, as compared to a conventional motor, thereby increasing its adoption. However, high prices and scarcity are likely to pose challenges to the growth of this material.

Key Market Trends

Direct Current Motor Holds Significant Share

– Permanent DC motors have been popular in the industry since the industry started shifting from an induction motor. The DC motors offer a few advantages, such as ease of operation, compact size, and ability to perform without further control.

– PMDC motors are highly efficient, and they can provide considerable power and torque in a tiny form factor. Additionally, they can be easily interfaced with batteries because they have been widely used in various applications. Their compact size and compatibility with batteries provide opportunities for many newer applications and industries, like drones, regenerative braking, power tools, etc.

– Moreover, users’ major benefit is that they can easily operate a single product that can be configured to control different types of motors with various operating modes and control methods. Such initiatives are expected to boost the adoption of Permanent DC Motors amongst the users.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

– The North American region is expected to hold a significant share globally due to the increasing investments by market players and other organizations, coupled with government initiatives toward building an energy-efficient and sustainable environment. The strong wind energy sector is set to grow in the region and boost the growth of the permanent magnet market during the forecast period.

– With the focus on energy-efficient solutions rising, industries across the region are deploying PMM across various factory operation segments, in turn, augmenting the market for PMM. Canada is focusing heavily on energy consumption with programs like CIPEC (Canada Industry Program for Energy Conservation).

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Permanent Magnet Motor market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Permanent Magnet Motor Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

