Global Perlite market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2015-2025

Global Perlite market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, mostly driven by the upward surge in demand for new constructions across the world. Perlite is a naturally occurring amorphous volcanic glass which swells and becomes porous when heated. The extensive applications of perlite arise owing to its features like the high capacity of expansion when heated, high thermal insulation, high resistance towards water penetration, and light-weight structure. Large-scale investment in infrastructure and agricultural sector by various countries’ government is estimated to trigger the demand of perlite across the globe.

In terms of form, the expanded perlite accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period 2019-2025. The growth is driven due to the high strength of concrete with less water content and easy workability. Expanded perlite finds applications in many industries such as agriculture & horticulture, construction, industrial, and food & beverages. It also delivers various properties includes high insulation, acoustic properties, and excellent water retention. Expanded perlite is employed in the preparation of boulders, cement mixture, concrete additives, masonry, and bricks. Expanded perlite has excellent water-holding properties and this property of expanded perlite makes them more adequate in the horticulture sector. Additionally, increasing the oil & gas industry coupled with the use of raw expanded perlite in the oil & gas industry as a lightweight aggregate for controlling the density of the cement grout is anticipated to boost the growth.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global perlite market in terms of value and volume

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of the region by segmenting perlite market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global perlite market on the basis of form, and application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global perlite market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Global Perlite Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Imerys Minerals, Keltech Energies, Dupré Minerals, Amol Dicalite, IPM Group of Companies, Bergama Mining Perlite, Supreme Perlite Company, Genper Group, The Schundler Company, and Whittemore Company are the leading players of perlite market across the globe.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Industry associations

Perlite Manufacturers/Traders/Distributors/Supplier

Research organizations and consulting companies

Organizations, associations and alliances related to perlite market

Regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report

By Form

Expanded Perlite

Crude Perlite

By Application

Construction

Agriculture & Horticulture

Industrial

In addition, the report provides analysis of the perlite market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

