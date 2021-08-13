Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Peristaltic Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global peristaltic pumps market is expected to grow from $1.24 billion in 2020 to $1.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth is mainly due to growing application of peristaltic pumps in medical, food and beverages, chemical processing industries and increase in investments in water and wastewater treatment sector. The peristaltic pumps market is expected to reach $1.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.36%.

The peristaltic pumps market consists of sales of peristaltic pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture peristaltic pumps. A peristaltic pump, also known as a roller pump, is a positive displacement pump that moves the fluid at a constant speed regardless of pressure at inlet end and can be used to pump a wide range of fluids. The fluid is stored within a flexible hose or tube fitted inside the pump casing.

The peristaltic pumps market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the peristaltic pumps market are Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Verder Group, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, ProMinent Group, Graco Inc., Randolph Austin, IDEX Corporation, Wanner Engineering, Heidolph Instruments, Gilson Inc., Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd, Albin Pumps, and WELCO Co. Ltd.

The global peristaltic pumps market is segmented –

1) By Type: Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps

2) By Product Type: Fixed Speed Pumps, Variable Speed Pumps

3) By Discharge Capacity: Up to 30 psi, 30-50 psi, 50-100 psi, 100-200 psi, Above 200 psi

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Medical, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Food And Beverage, Chemical Processing, Mining, Pulp And Paper, Others

The peristaltic pumps market report describes and explains the global peristaltic pumps market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The peristaltic pumps report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global peristaltic pumps market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global peristaltic pumps market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

