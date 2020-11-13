Global Periodic Paralysis Treatment Market With Covid-19 Impact and Industry Size, Share, Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Periodic Paralysis Treatment Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it. Global Periodic Paralysis Treatment Marketshows the continuous And positive improvements in significant Area’s like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This Report includes historic data, present market trends And End User Demand, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Healthcare industry.

Global Periodic Paralysis Treatment Market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Periodic Paralysis Treatment Market are Strongbridge Biopharma plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Heritage, Mylan N.V., Zydus Cadila, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, X-GEN Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others.

Global Periodic Paralysis Treatment Market By Types (Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis, Hyperkalemic Periodic Paralysis, Thyrotoxic Periodic Paralysis, Andersen-Tawil Syndrome), Drugs (Beta-Blockers, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitor and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global Periodic Paralysis Treatment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Periodic Paralysis Treatment Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Periodic Paralysis is a rare inherited neuromuscular disorders characterized by occasional episodes of muscle weakness, stiffness or paralysis. These attacks can last for few seconds to few days depending on their type. It occurs when there is defect in the electrical-chemical communications between nerve cells and skeletal muscles when this occurs skeletal muscles are unable to respond to nerve signals resulting in temporary weakness or paralytic attacks.

According to the statistics published in the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electro diagnostic Medicine, it is estimated 3 in every 200,000 people are affected by primary periodic paralysis. It affects both male and female equally. Increased access to novel treatment options for conditions that previously have been untreated or treated by traditional medications and therapies and high finance in research and development are the key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Lack of physical activity and adoption of unhealthy lifestyle is driving the market growth

Joint ventures by pharmaceuticals companies for the advancement of treatment is boosting the market growth

High specific demand of novel treatment is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited availability of medicinal treatment options due to low prevalence of periodic paralysis is restraining the market growth

Fewer approvals of drugs from the regulatory authorities is hindering the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Periodic Paralysis Treatment Market

By Types

Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis

Hyperkalemic Periodic Paralysis

Thyrotoxic Periodic Paralysis

Andersen-Tawil Syndrome

By Drugs

Beta-Blockers Propranolol

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitor Acetazolamide Dichlorphenamide

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has acquired U.S. commercialization rights for Keveyis from Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd) for the treatment of periodic paralysis. Under the terms of agreement, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to receive an upfront payment of USD 8.50 mm and is also eligible to receive additional future payments upon the achievement of certain sales unit milestones. The acquisition of U.S. rights expands company’s rare disease portfolio to include neuromuscular diseases.

In August 2015, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd received approval from the FDA for Keveyis (dichlorphenamide), oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperkalemic periodic paralysis, primary hypokalemic, periodic paralysis, and related variants. The FDA approval of Keveyis is most awaited, new, effective treatment option for many years to the patients suffering from periodic paralysis.

