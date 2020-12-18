Global Periodic Fever Syndromes Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2027 | Top Companies Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V. , Alkem Labs, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila

An all inclusive Periodic Fever Syndromes market report offers better solution for refining the business strategies to thrive in this competitive market place. This report analyses the healthcare industry from top to bottom by considering myriad of aspects. The report also displays the analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share. With this market report it becomes simpler for customers to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in the Periodic Fever Syndromes report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

P eriodic fever syndromes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global periodic fever syndromes market are Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V. , Alkem Labs, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Veru Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Horizon Therapeutics plc and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Novartis AG has received three simultaneous approvals for the expanded use of Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker for the treatment of three distinct types of Periodic Fever Syndromes including Tumor Necrosis Factor-Receptor Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS), Hyperimmunoglobulin D Syndrome (HIDS)/Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency (MKD) and Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF). This drug has also received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. The expanded approval of Ilaris represents transformative treatments to patients with a high medical need.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of periodic fever syndrome in Mediterranean origin including North African, Jewish, Arab, Armenian, Turkish, Greek or Italian ancestry is driving the growth of this market.

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authority is propelling the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Periodic Fever Syndromes Market

By Type

Hyperimmunoglobulinemia D Syndrome (HIDS)

Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF)

TNF Receptor-Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS)

Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome (CAPS)

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drug Class

Oral Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

Anti-TNF Therapy

Others

By Drugs

Canakinumab

Colchicine

Ibuprofen

Naproxen

Prednisone

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Opportunities in the market

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Periodic Fever Syndromes Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe. To get a comprehensive overview of the Periodic Fever Syndromes market.

