BusinessTechnology

Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Research Report 2021

Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Photo of sahil sahilFebruary 23, 2021
0

The Peracetic Acid (PAA) report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/67771/global-peracetic-acid-2021-16

Peracetic Acid (PAA) Segment by Type:

  • 5%-15% PAA
  • Less than 5%PAA
  • Above 15% PAA

Peracetic Acid (PAA) Segment by Application:

  • Food and Beverages
  • Water Treatment
  • Healthcare
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Others

Peracetic Acid (PAA) By Company:

  • Evonik
  • Solvay
  • Enviro Tech Chemical
  • BioSafe Systems
  • Biosan
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
  • Habo
  • Airedale Chemical
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • Suzhou Jingrui Chemical

Peracetic Acid (PAA) Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Peracetic Acid (PAA) âConsumption by Region:

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Email: help@24chemicalresearch.com

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of sahil sahilFebruary 23, 2021
0
Photo of sahil

sahil

Back to top button