Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2026||AMN Healthcare; Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.; Cross Country Healthcare; Medical Staffing Network

Per diem nurse staffing market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026
Per diem nurse staffing market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing shortage of working staff in various healthcare facilities to meet the growing number of patients being admitted.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global per diem nurse staffing market are Novation Companies, Inc.; FlexRN; AMN Healthcare; Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.; Cross Country Healthcare; Medical Staffing Network; HealthTrust Workforce Solutions; Flexwise Health, LLC; Supplemental Health Care; ATC Virgina; Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc.; Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.; GrapeTree Medical Staffing; Interim HealthCare Inc.; CareerStaff Unlimited; Gifted Healthcare; InGenesis, Inc. ProLink Staffing; GHR Healthcare among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, FlexRN announced that they had acquired Progressive Nursing Staffers including their healthcare staff, nurses, and client agreements. Located in Stafford, Virginia, United States Progressive Nursing Staffers provide highly professional and skilled professionals to meet the demands from various businesses and end-users. This acquisition will help Flex RN in enhancing their client and service base in the region as well as throughout the United States
- In August 2017, Novation Companies, Inc. announced that they had acquired Healthcare Staffing, Inc., based out of Atlanta, Georgia, United States Healthcare Staffing provides a wide-range of services for human resource outsourcing especially with their relationships being strong with a wide-number of healthcare providers throughout the United States region. This acquisition will provide a valuable growth stage for Novation Companies, Inc. with acquisition of a business with high expertise and service portfolio
Market Drivers
- Increasing volume of geriatric population worldwide giving rise to greater demand for healthcare staff and nurses; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
- High prevalence of a number of chronic disorders resulting in increased demands for healthcare staff; this is another factor uplifting the market growth in the forecast period
- High growth in establishments of healthcare facilities worldwide will also propel the growth of this market
- Flexible working hours and last-minute service availing of these nurses invokes greater benefits for the end-users acts as a market driver
Market Restraints
- Higher costs required for remuneration of these nurses as compared to alternative method of nurse staffing is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Presence of various regulations and compliances presented by the authorities on staffing of workers and skilled professionals will impede the market growth
SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL PER DIEM NURSE STAFFING MARKET
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Nursing Homes
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research the per diem nurse staffing market is attaining a significant growth in developing economies during the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to factors such as high prevalence of a number of chronic disorders, flexible working hours and last-minute service availing of these nurses invokes greater benefits for the end-users, high growth in establishments of healthcare facilities worldwide, increasing volume of geriatric population worldwide which will help in boosting the growth of the market.
Now the question is which are the other regions that per diem nurse staffing market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific per diem nurse staffing market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the per diem nurse staffing market.
