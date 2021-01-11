Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand 2020-2026||Top Players-AMN Healthcare; Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.; Cross Country Healthcare; Medical Staffing Network

Per diem nurse staffing market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing shortage of working staff in various healthcare facilities to meet the growing number of patients being admitted.

Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis. This report also Includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.key statistics on the market status.which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape Globally.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global per diem nurse staffing market are Novation Companies, Inc.; FlexRN; AMN Healthcare; Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.; Cross Country Healthcare; Medical Staffing Network; HealthTrust Workforce Solutions; Flexwise Health, LLC; Supplemental Health Care; ATC Virgina; Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc.; Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.; GrapeTree Medical Staffing; Interim HealthCare Inc.; CareerStaff Unlimited; Gifted Healthcare; InGenesis, Inc. ProLink Staffing; GHR Healthcare among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of geriatric population worldwide giving rise to greater demand for healthcare staff and nurses; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High prevalence of a number of chronic disorders resulting in increased demands for healthcare staff; this is another factor uplifting the market growth in the forecast period

High growth in establishments of healthcare facilities worldwide will also propel the growth of this market

Flexible working hours and last-minute service availing of these nurses invokes greater benefits for the end-users acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Higher costs required for remuneration of these nurses as compared to alternative method of nurse staffing is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of various regulations and compliances presented by the authorities on staffing of workers and skilled professionals will impede the market growth

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL PER DIEM NURSE STAFFING MARKET

By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, FlexRN announced that they had acquired Progressive Nursing Staffers including their healthcare staff, nurses, and client agreements. Located in Stafford, Virginia, United States Progressive Nursing Staffers provide highly professional and skilled professionals to meet the demands from various businesses and end-users. This acquisition will help Flex RN in enhancing their client and service base in the region as well as throughout the United States

In August 2017, Novation Companies, Inc. announced that they had acquired Healthcare Staffing, Inc., based out of Atlanta, Georgia, United States Healthcare Staffing provides a wide-range of services for human resource outsourcing especially with their relationships being strong with a wide-number of healthcare providers throughout the United States region. This acquisition will provide a valuable growth stage for Novation Companies, Inc. with acquisition of a business with high expertise and service portfolio

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market

8 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market, By Service

9 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market, By Deployment Type

10 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market, By Organization Size

11 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Key points mentioned

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Per Diem Nurse Staffing market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Per Diem Nurse Staffing market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

