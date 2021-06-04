Global Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost

The report commences with a brief information of the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market.

Fact.MR has published a new research report titled “Peptide-Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market demand, Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” to its online database that tries to unveil the various scenarios prevailing in the Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market This assessment delivers a smart compilation of primary and secondary data which provides a clear insight about the future plans expected to impact the Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market. This study comprises of prominent data which makes it a beneficial source for investors, analysts and industry experts to acquire necessary knowledge associated to the fundamental market trends, opportunities and growth drivers during the stated forecast period.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality and morbidity all over the world. In the past, the development of peptides as therapeutic agents had been avoided by pharmaceutical industry due to their low stability, rate of degradation and poor delivery. However, in recent times, resurgence has taken place in the field of peptides as therapeutics. Economic factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing FDI in emerging economies are expected to drive the market of peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics. Additionally, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, emergence of prominent pharmaceutical and biotech companies and strong R&D in the development of new peptides are fuelling the market growth. However, various factors such as increasing costs of commercialization, rapid metabolism of peptide drugs and regulatory conditions are expected to hamper market growth.

Therapeutic peptides are used in the treatment of cardiovascular disorders that are a leading cause of mortality and morbidity throughout the world. Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds. Such type of covalent chemical bonds are formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are differentiated from proteins on the basis of size, and peptides contain 50 amino acids or less approximately.

This FactMR report on the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market forecasts that the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market will touch a value of nearly US$ 1,960 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

The market in North America is set to dominate the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. North America peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the assessment period.

As per the forecast of FactMR, the bivalirudin segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,360 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Bivalirudin segment is expected to account for more than two-third of the revenue share of the drug segment by the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

As per the forecast of FactMR, the hospital pharmacies segment is slated to touch a figure of nearly US$ 960 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a CAGR of 8.9% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. This segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for more than half of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment by the year 2017.

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market through 2022, which include AstraZeneca, plc, Corden Pharma GmbH, Ipsen S.A, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, Apotex Holdings, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Novetide Ltd and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

