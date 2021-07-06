Global Penetration: Key instances of the Covid-19 impact on the Software Defined Radio Market

The use of software-defined radios is on the rise. As processing power becomes more affordable to implement several software’s, SDR-based radios are becoming more common in both high-end and low-end applications. One of the major benefits of SDR technology is that it can be programmed to suit the user’s exact specifications; minor software adjustments can make the radio match the requirements perfectly. It is also becoming easier to incorporate SDR with open-source applications such as the GNU software.

What is a Software Defined Radio?

An SDR (Software Defined Radio) is a radio that can be configured to operate on a specific frequency. Technology may be used to change the radio’s frequency (or firmware). Hardware-based radios are typically equipped for particular frequency bands or applications. Since the radio transceiver and modules in the Front End are designed to work at a certain frequency, the frequency of hardware-based radios cannot be easily adjusted. In software defined radios, however, this is not the case; these radios can be configured to function at a particular frequency.

What is the Difference Between Software Defined Radio and Software Controlled Radio?

Software controlled radio (SCR) is a form of radio in which some or all of the physical layer functions are controlled by software. To put it another way, this form of radio relies solely on software to monitor the radio’s various fixed functions. On the other hand, software defined radio (SDR) is a form of radio in which some or all of the functions at the physical layer are defined by software. In other words, the program is used to evaluate the radio’s specifications and capabilities. If the radio’s software is updated, the radio’s output and functionality can be affected.

SDR has a common hardware architecture on which software runs to include functions such as modulation and demodulation, filtering (which include bandwidth changes), and other functions such as frequency selection and, if necessary, frequency hopping. The output of the radio is altered by reconfiguring or modifying the program. To accomplish this, software modules running on a standardized hardware platform comprising of digital signal processing (DSP) processors and general-purpose processors are used to execute radio functions such as transmitting and receiving signals.

What Advantages Does SDR Have?

The opportunity to try new things (For instance, freedom to develop of new protocols)

Exclusion of analog hardware and its associated costs, resulting in radio architectures that are simpler and work better.

The ability to detect and prevent intrusion from other communication networks.

The ability to choose a frequency range and mode that is better suited to current conditions.

The ability to use a standard collection of hardware to receive and transmit different modulation methods.

Significant Applications of Software Defined Radios

The SDR software radio definition can be applied to a variety of situations:

Amateur radio

Software defined radio technology has been used quite effectively by radio amateurs to increase efficiency and versatility of the device.

Military

Software defined radio technology has been widely adopted by the military, allowing them to reuse hardware and upgrade signal waveforms as needed.

Research and development

Many research projects benefit from software defined radio, or SDR. Without having to start from scratch, the radios can be programmed to provide the exact transmitter and receiver specifications for any application.

Mobile communications

In areas like mobile communications, software defined radios are extremely useful. By updating the program, it is possible to make adjustments to any specifications and even incorporate new waveforms without having to upgrade the hardware. This can also be achieved remotely, resulting in significant cost savings.

Others

SDR technology may be used in a variety of other applications, allowing the radio to be precisely adjusted to the specifications by software changes.

What is the Difference Between FPGA, DSP and GPP Methods for SDR Implementation?

There are several methods for designing and implementing SDR modules on hardware platforms, including: field programmable gate array (FPGA), digital signal processor (DSP), and general-purpose processor (GPP). The following table compares various SDR design methods based on various parameters such as execution, power efficiency, cost, throughput, and cost, among others. This table aids in the selection of the best method for SDR designs.

Parameters FPGA DSP GPP Form factor Small Medium Large Execution Highly parallel Partially partial Sequential Input/output User configurable ports Dedicated ports Dedicated ports Cost Moderate Low Moderate Throughput High Medium Low Power efficiency High Medium Low Computation User configurable logic Fixed Arithmetic Engine Fixed Arithmetic Engine

SDR technology aims to reduce costs in providing end-users with seamless wireless communications – enabling them to connect with whomever they want, whenever they want to, and in whatever manner is necessary.

According to Research Dive, the global software defined radio market is forecasted to garner a revenue of $16,455.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2020-2027. From end users to business travelers to soldiers on the front lines, SDR technology benefits everyone.

