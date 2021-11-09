Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market reached a value of nearly $876.0 million in 2019. The market is expected to grow from $876.0 million in 2019 to $1,119.2million in 2023 at a rate of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to an increased prevalence of cancer and increased adoption of the biosimilars. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1,538.6 million in 2025 and $3,598.3 million in 2030.

The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market consists of sales of pegfilgrastim biosimilar drugs and related services. The drugs are used during the course of cancer treatment in order to reduce the infection risk for those patients undergoing immunosuppressant treatments, such as chemotherapy. The drug has further applications where protection from infections where immune system is compromised, such as in bone marrow transplants.

The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market are Coherus Biosciences Inc., Biocon, Mylan, Sandoz (Novartis)

The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is segmented by application, by distribution channel

By Application- The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market can be segmented by application

a. Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia

b. Transplantation

c. Others

By Distribution Channel- The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market can be segmented by distribution channel

a. Hospital Pharmacies

b. Retail Pharmacies

c. Mail Order/Online Pharmacies

The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market report describes and explains the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pegfilgrastim biosimilars report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

