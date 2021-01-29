Global Pediatric Vaccines Market || keyplayers Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Seqirus (CSL Limited)

The report “ Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Technology (Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Conjugate, and Other Technologies), By Vaccine Type (Monovalent, and Multivalent), By Application (Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. The global pediatric vaccines market is growing up to the US $ 2.5 billion in 2019. An increasing number of chronic diseases with the increasing awareness of immunization is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. For instance, as per the WHO (World Health Organization) in 2019, the 182 countries reported 364,808 measles cases. Additionally, the technical advancement in the vaccines is another driving factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, the rise in government and non- government funding in the R&D to develop the vaccines which are the boosting factor for the growth of the global market.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, GlaxoSmithKline PLC. signed an agreement with Novartis to secure full ownership of the consumer healthcare business.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented based on technology, vaccine type, application, and region.

By technology, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into live attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, conjugate, and other technologies

By vaccine type, the global market is bifurcated into monovalent, and multivalent

By application, the target market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, influenza, measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and other applications

By Region, the global market in North America is projected to estimate for highest revenue share, followed by the Europe market. The Asia- Pacific region is dominating region in the pediatric vaccine market due to a rise in government funding for the vaccination and due to increasing population. The increasing awareness about vaccines in the Asia-Pacific region drives the growth of the global market.

The prominent player operating in the global pediatric vaccines market includes GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Indian Immunologicals Limited, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Seqirus (CSL Limited)

