Global Pediatric Vaccine Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pediatric vaccine market reached a value of nearly $34,094.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $34,094.8 million in 2020 to $58,130.0 million in 2025 at a rate of 11.3%. The pediatric vaccine market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 and reach $90,000.9 million in 2030.

The pediatric vaccine market consists of sales of pediatric vaccines and related services used to provide immunity to infants and children from birth to 18 years of age for specific diseases. Pediatric vaccines are a preparation of dead microorganisms, live attenuated organisms, or fully virulent organisms that are administered to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases among children. Pediatric vaccines are used in childhood immunization schedules to enhance a child’s immunity or prevent diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, Hepatitis B, polio, and many other infectious and non-infectious diseases.

The pediatric vaccine market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the pediatric vaccine market are Merck & Co Inc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Sanofi SA, Pfizer, AstraZeneca

The pediatric vaccine market is segmented by vaccine type, by technology, by application, and by geography.

By Vaccine Type –

The pediatric vaccine market is segmented by vaccine type into

a) Monovalent

b) Multivalent

By Technology –

The pediatric vaccine market is segmented by technology into

a) Conjugate

b) Live Attenuated

c) Inactivated

d) Toxoid

e) Other Technologies

By Application –

The pediatric vaccine market is segmented by application into

a) Infectious Disease

b) Cancer

c) Allergy

The pediatric vaccine market report describes and explains the global pediatric vaccine market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pediatric vaccine report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pediatric vaccine market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pediatric vaccine market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

