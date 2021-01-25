Global Pediatric Radiology Market : Analysis of Technological Advancement in Coming Year 2020-2029 | Toshiba Corp., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Siemens AG., etc.

Pediatric radiology is a technique which involves diagnosis of illnesses, injuries and diseases of infants, children, and adolescents using imaging techniques and equipment. Pediatric radiology imaging is specially done on children who suffer from injuries and fractures so that they can be diagnosed faster and more accurate using pediatric radiology techniques. Pediatric radiology techniques have wide variety of applications in the X-rays, nuclear medicine, magnetic resonance imaging scans, ultrasound, computed tomography scans.

Increasing incidence of birth traumas is major factor anticipated to propel growth of the global pediatric radiology market over the forecast period. In addition, rising training session organized by the government and private institute for the pediatric radiologist are another factors fuelling growth of target market.

Key players operating in the global pediatric radiology market includes

Analogic Corp.,

Esaote SpA.,

Fujifilm Corp.,

General Electric Company PLC.,

Hitachi Ltd.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Mindray Medical International Ltd.,

Toshiba Corp.,

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.,

Siemens AG.

