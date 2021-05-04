Global Pectin Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the global pectin market report by IMARC Group, the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Pectin is a polysaccharide that is naturally present in all fruits and vegetables. Commercial pectin is primarily extracted from natural plant-based raw materials, such as apple pomace and citrus peel. It acts as a stabilizer in fruit products, like marmalades, yogurts, desserts and bakery products. It also improves the texture of drinks and gives them a jelly-like consistency due to its gelling property.

Global Pectin Market Trends

Pectin is a source of high fiber and is also used as a treatment for diabetes, aids weight-loss, controls diarrhea and lowers cholesterol levels. This, along with its growing applications across a wide range of industries, acts as a significant driver of the global pectin market. For instance, in the pharmaceutical industry, it is widely used to heal wounds and create specialty medical adhesives. It is also utilized to provide cohesion and stability in tissues and cells. In the food industry, pectin is extensively used as it increases the shelf-life, reduces cooking time and improves the texture and color of the food. Apart from this, the growing health concerns, changing preference of consumers toward functional foods and the rising demand for natural and organic ingredients are some of the other factors creating a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Raw Material Insights:

Citrus peel, apple peel and other fruit and vegetable residues are the major raw materials used in the production of pectin. Currently, citrus peels are the most popular raw material used for pectin production as they contain around 20-30% of pectin.

End-Use Insights:

Based on end-use, the report finds that jams and preserves currently represent the largest end-use segment of pectin as it preserves their fresh flavor and maintains their natural color. It is followed by drinkable and spoonable yoghurt, bakery and confectionery, fruit beverages and other milk drinks.

Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, Europe is the leading market for pectin on account of its high demand in the food and beverages industry. Other major regions are Asia, North America and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly concentrated with the presence of a handful of players due to high capital investment. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

CP Kelco

DuPont (NYSE:DD)

Cargill

Herbstreith & Fox

Naturex

Yantai Andre Pectin

