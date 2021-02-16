Global PDX Models Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2027||The Jackson Laboratory, Oncodesign, Wuxi Apptec, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Pharma test Services Ltd

PDX models market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 401.53 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.64% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising number of pharmaceutical, R&D activities in cancer research is helping in driving the growth of the PDX models market.

The major players covered in the PDX models market report are Charles River, Crown Bioscience Inc., Champion Oncology, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Oncodesign, Wuxi Apptec, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Pharma test Services Ltd, Aragen Bioscience (Subsidiary of GVK Biosciences Private Limited), MI Bioresearch Inc., EUROPDX, Creative Animodel, Urolead, Xentech, Hera BioLabs, EPO BERLIN-BUCH GMBH, among other domestic and global players. Global PDX Models Market Scope and Market Size By Type

(Mice Models, Rat Models),



Tumor Type

(Respiratory Tumor Models, Urological Tumor Models, Gastrointestinal Tumor Models, Hematological Tumor Models, Gynecological Tumor Models, Others),



Application

(Preclinical Drug Development & Oncology Research, Biomarker Analysis),



End User

(Contract Research Organization, Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies),



Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Insights mentioned in the PDX models research Report It provides overview of the industry with basic introduction to the market

Comprises profiles of major companies operating in the Market

Market Drivers:

The rising number of pharmaceutical, R&D activities in cancer research is helping in driving the growth of the PDX models market. The advantages offered by PDX model in comparison to the classic approach are also accelerating the growth of the PDX models market in the forecast period of 2020-2027

Increasing support for cancer research activities from government and non-government organization and rise in the necessity of personalized medicine is further going to boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the PDX models market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Market Restraints:

High cost of PDX models machine and strict regulations with respect to the utilization of animal models in cancer research is likely to hamper the growth of the PDX models market in the above mentioned forecast period.

PDX Models Market Country Level Analysis

The PDX models market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, tumour type, application, technique and end user.

The countries covered in the PDX models market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, and rest of Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is expected to dominate the PDX models market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 as usage of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models is continuously increasing in the North America region from last few years due to the preclinical oncology work. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for personalized medicine in the region.

The U.S. is leading the growth of the North America market due to increasing government initiatives for improving preclinical oncology work. Germany is dominating the European market with the increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industries. China is leading the Asia-Pacific region because of increasing demand for personalized medicines in the country.