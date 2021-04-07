Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2027

The research report on PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market now available with Market Study Report, LLC, offers a detailed analysis of the factors influencing the global business sphere. This report also provides precise information pertaining to market size, commercialization aspects and revenue estimation of this business. The report further elucidates the status of leading industry players thriving in the competitive spectrum of the PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market.

Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 4.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is mainly used to make or amplify copies of deoxyribonucleic acid sequence of interest. This approach is widely used in various application such as functional analysis of genes, diagnosis of hereditary, DNA cloning, functional analysis of genes, detection of infectious diseases and forensic sciences. Advancements in PCR & real-time PCR molecular diagnostics are largely driven by minor changes to enzymes and large-scale changes in particular result. Presently, the outbreak of novel covid-19 pandemic would create lucrative growth aspects for the market as this approach is highly critical to detect virus in individuals who exhibit no symptoms of signs of disease. Further, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing focus on research & development activities would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Elekta AB Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMA(C)rieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

GRIFOLS, S.A.

The report also includes an analysis of the key issues, challenges and opportunities, with all data supported by extensive quantitative and qualitative research. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Traditional PCR

Real-time PCR

Digital PCR

By Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Consumables

By Application:

Infectious Diseases Testing

Oncology Testing

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Centers

Others

Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market In-Depth Analysis

Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, regional presence, Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch.

Table of Content:

Summary List of Abbreviations Scope of the Report Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Methodology Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Introduction Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Landscape Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Country Market Growth Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Market Size and Forecast

