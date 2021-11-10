Global PCR And RT PCR Testing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market reached a value of nearly $22,380 million in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.11% since 2015. The growth is mainly due to the increase in demand for these tests due to the pandemic. The market is expected to decline at a CAGR of -10.93% from 2020 to reach $12,546.83 million in 2025. The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is expected to stabilize and reach $17,054.69 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.33%.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing market consists of sales of PCR and RT-PCR tests and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer detection of genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus. PCR and RT-PCR testing establishments’ manufacture, develop or deploy the related devices and reagents, to detect and measure the DNA (or RNA) in a sample. These are manufactured by the entities that manufacture in-vitro rapid diagnostic tests in the medical equipment industry. These tests usually provide results within a few days or hours depending on the type of test conducted. The companies involved in manufacturing these test kits are primarily engaged in the design, research and production of the PCR and RT-PCR testing which are used in hospitals and clinics, home care, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions.

The pcr and rt pcr testing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pcr and rt pcr testing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is segmented by product, and by end-user.

By Product-

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is segmented by product into

a) Consumables & Reagents

b) Instruments

c) Software

By End-User-

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is segmented by application into

a) Clinical Diagnostic

b) Life Science Research

c) Industrial Applications

d) Others

The pcr and rt pcr testing market report describes and explains the global pcr and rt pcr testing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pcr and rt pcr testing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pcr and rt pcr testing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pcr and rt pcr testing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

