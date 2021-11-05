Global PC Games Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global PC games market reached a value of nearly $28,733.3 million in 2019, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.56% since 2015. Market size in the historic period was supported by the rise in disposable incomes, increase in in-game purchases and freemiums offerings, and rising numbers of live streamers and gaming influencers. Factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was stringent regulatory policies for PC games.

The PC games market consists of sales of PC video games and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce video games, including businesses that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, producing and distributing video games. Companies in this industry undertake operations such as the design, development, publication, distribution, and monetization of video game software on PC platform only.

The pc games market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pc games market are Tencent Holdings Limited, Activision Blizzard, Inc., NetEase, Inc., Sony Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc.

The PC games market is segmented by type, by type of genre, and by geography.

By Type- The PC games market can be segmented by type into

a) Online microtransaction

b) Digital

c) Physical

By Type Of Genre – The PC games market can be segmented by type of genre into

a) Action

b) Shooter

c) Sport

d) Role Playing

e) Fighting

f) Adventure

g) Racing

h) Other

i) Strategy

The pc games market report describes and explains the global pc games market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pc games report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pc games market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pc games market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

