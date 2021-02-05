Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Set To Boom With Top Booming Companies-Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation

A wide ranging Patient Temperature Monitoring market report offers the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global market research services market. A good market research report makes it possible to develop strategies such as market segmentation that means identifying specific groups within a market and product differentiation which creates an identity for a product or service that separates it from those of the competitors. With Patient Temperature Monitoring market research report, it gets effortless to identify growth segments for investment as well as benchmark performance against key competitors.

Patient temperature monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases drives the patient temperature monitoring market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the patient temperature monitoring market are Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation, Masimo, Microlife Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Actherm Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, HICKS, Medtronic, Sanomedics International Holdings Inc., Welch Allyn, Medium Healthcare, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy, Omron Healthcare, Inc., and BD.

Segmentation: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

By Product

(Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors, Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches, Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices),

Site

(Non-invasive Temperature Monitoring, Invasive Temperature Monitoring),

Application

(Pyrexia/Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia, Other),

End User

(Hospital and Surgical Centers, Nursing Facilities, Home care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Rising number of various surgical procedures has increased the demand for these devices

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High cost of developed temperature monitoring devices is acting as a major restraint for the market

Low awareness regarding these devices in developing nations act as a major factor hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2018, Medtronicand Lehigh Valley Health Network signed a partnership agreement to deliver different value-based healthcare programs. This will help in improving the patient outcome and minimizing the cost

In June, 2018, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Cardinal Health announced their partnership for accelerating the growth of naviHealth. This will enhance the growth of the company. This will also assist in building good customer relation by providing information related to health systems.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Patient temperature monitoring market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for patient temperature monitoring market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the patient temperature monitoring market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market

Analyze and forecast the industrial cloud platform market on the basis of services, end-user, and services

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

