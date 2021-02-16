Global Patient Temperature Management Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2026||ZOLL Medical Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab, Atom Medical Corp., Enthermics, Inc., Moeck & Moeck GmbH

Patient temperature management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.93 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences of adoption of the product from home-care solutions coupled with increasing incidences of cancer.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global patient temperature management market are 3M, BD, Stryker, Cincinnati Sub Zero, Smiths Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Geratherm Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, The 37Company, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab, Atom Medical Corp., Enthermics, Inc., Moeck & Moeck GmbH, Welkins, LLC, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Augustine Temperature Management, Belmont Instrument, LLC and Delta Surgical, among others.

Segmentation: Global Patient Temperature Management Market

By Product

(Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems),

Medical Specialty

(General Surgery, Cardiology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedics, Others),

End-User

(Surgeons & Anesthesiologists, Nursing Staff, Paramedical Staff),

Applications

(Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care, Military Applications, Physiotherapy, Medical/Surgical Units, Patient Transport, Chemotherapy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Smiths Medical, Inc. announced the launch of a new patient temperature management product, a new “Level 1 convective warmer”. The product offers highly effective temperature management solutions while the patient is at a different level in a surgical procedure. The patient can undergo silent, straight-forward, secure temperature management with a variety of accessories coupled with the device.

In June 2018, Belmont Instrument, LLC announced that they had acquired “MTRE Advanced Technologies Ltd.”, the temperature management product division of Mennen Medical. This acquisition will result in extension of the product offerings available with Belmont Instrument, LLC as well as result in advancements in innovations of the technology associated with temperature management.

The main factors boosting the market are:

Growing prevalence of chronic disorders: One of the major factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing incidences of patients suffering from different varieties of chronic disorders. This results in adoption of enhanced quality of healthcare products that can significantly remove the success rate in treatment of these disorders and the products relating to patient temperature management play an integral part in enhancing the success rate in completely eradicating the chronic disease prevalence from the patient’s bodies

One of the major factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing incidences of patients suffering from different varieties of chronic disorders. This results in adoption of enhanced quality of healthcare products that can significantly remove the success rate in treatment of these disorders and the products relating to patient temperature management play an integral part in enhancing the success rate in completely eradicating the chronic disease prevalence from the patient’s bodies Increasing levels of surgical procedures being conducted worldwide: With the rapid rise in the volume of patients undergoing different kinds of surgical procedures globally, there is a renewed need for management of patient’s bodily functions which can have drastic impacts on the quality of healthcare being given. Management of temperature helps in keeping the surgeons in enhanced control of patients in the operating rooms which can improve the success rate of these procedures

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Patient Temperature Management Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Patient Temperature Management Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Patient Temperature Management Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Report Highlights:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027. Competitive landscape Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth To get a comprehensive overview of the Patient Temperature Management market. Analyze and forecast Patient Temperature Management market on the basis of type, function and application. Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

