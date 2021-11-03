Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global patient monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $13.8 billion in 2019 to $14.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth can be contributed to the expanded use of certain remote monitoring devices such as temperature monitoring devices for patient monitoring during COVID-19 pandemic.

The patient monitoring devices market consists of the sales of patient monitoring devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture patient monitoring devices used for monitoring vital health parameters. This industry includes establishments that manufacture fetal and neonatal monitoring devices used to monitor heart rates in neonates and pregnant mothers, body weight and temperature monitoring devices, vital parameter monitoring devices used during surgeries, and remote patient monitoring devices.

The patient monitoring devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the patient monitoring devices market are Philips Healthcare, GE healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Omron Corporation, Masimo

The global patient monitoring devices market is segmented:

1) By Type, Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment

2) By End User, Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

3) By Type of Expenditure, Public, Private

4) By Product, Instruments/Equipment, Disposables Subsegments Covered, Fetal Monitoring Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Multiparameter Monitoring Devices, Cardiac Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Hematological Monitors, Vital Parameter Monitors And Others

The patient monitoring devices market report describes and explains the global patient monitoring devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The patient monitoring devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global patient monitoring devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global patient monitoring devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

