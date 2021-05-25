Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market 2021 Briefing, Trends, Applications, Types, Research, Forecast To 2026

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market, By Product (Ceiling Lifts, Stair & Wheelchair Lifts, Mobile Lifts, Sit- to- Stand Lifts, Bath & Pool Lifts, Lifting Slings, Accessories), End- User (Hospitals, Home Care Setting, Elderly Care Facilities, Other), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027



Market Analysis and Insights of Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market

Patient lifting equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.75% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing popularity of home healthcare is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Competitive Landscape and Patient Lifting Equipment Market Share Analysis

Patient lifting equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to patient lifting equipment market.

The major players covered in the patient lifting equipment market report Arjo, DJO Global, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss International, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., BESTCARE Medical, Nuk Healthcare, Home Medical Products Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Patient lifting equipment is that equipment which is specially designed for the disabled persons. Some of the common patient lifting equipment are stair & wheelchair lifts, mobile lifts, bath & pool lifts and other.

Increasing population with disabilities is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growing ageing population, increasing risk of injuries during manual handling of patients, strict rules & norms associated with the safety of healthcare personnel against manual lifting and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure is expected to accelerate the demand for patient lifting equipment in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Dearth of skilled & trained professionals is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

This patient lifting equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research patient lifting equipment market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Patient lifting equipment market is segmented of the basis of product and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

The product segment of the patient lifting equipment market is divided into ceiling lifts, stair & wheelchair lifts, mobile lifts, sit- to- stand lifts, bath & pool lifts, lifting slings and accessories.

Based on end- users, the patient lifting equipment market is segmented into hospitals, home care setting, elderly care facilities and other.

Patient Lifting Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Patient lifting equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by product and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the patient lifting equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the patient lifting equipment market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 this is due to rising ageing population, increasing patient in nursing homes & elderly care facilities and growth in home healthcare industry.

The country section of the patient lifting equipment market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Patient lifting equipment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for patient lifting equipment market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the patient lifting equipment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

