Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2027||Players-Patient Positioning Systems LLC (PPS), EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Air-Matt Inc

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2027

Patient lateral transfer market is expected to account to USD 467.44 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High concerns amongst the care givers and healthcare organizations to avoid the various injuries involved in manual patient handling, this trend is expected to be one of the major factors behind the expansion of market capitalization.

The major players covered in the report are Stryker, Getinge AB, HoverTech International, Sizewise, Airpal, Inc., Patient Positioning Systems LLC (PPS), EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Air-Matt Inc., Samarit Medical AG, Haines Medical Australia, BLUE CHIP MEDICAL, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Wy’East Medical, GBUK Group Ltd., AliMed, Inc., Handicare AB, among other players domestic and global.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017 Frontier Group offers TOTO patient turner in Scotland. This lateral patient turner does not disturb the patient while they were sleeping. The big advantage of this is it fits onto any bed flat or profiling and can be used with alternating mattresses.

In February 2015, Sage Products LLC launched PrevalonTM Liftaem Mobile Patient Transfer System. This system protects the healthcare workers by reducing the cumulative effects of handling thousands of pounds of weight from multiple patient transfers. Through this product launch the company had expand its product portfolio.

Market Segmentation: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

By Product

(Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses, Sliding Sheets, Accessories),

End User

(Healthcare Service Providers, Health Insurance Payers, Medical Device Companies, Research & Consulting Firms, Vendors/Service Providers),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Overview of the report

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Obtain the most up to date information available on all Patient Lateral Transfer Market. Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry. Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

North America will be expected to hold the largest share for patient lateral transfer market, while Asia-Pacific will be growing with the highest CAGR amid focus of governments and authorities on implementing regulations for safer patient handling and patient transfer to reduce the prevalence of injuries caused in lateral transfers.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

