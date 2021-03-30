Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2020 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors:Patient Positioning Systems LLC (PPS), EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Air-Matt Inc

Patient lateral transfer market is expected to account to USD 467.44 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High concerns amongst the care givers and healthcare organizations to avoid the various injuries involved in manual patient handling, this trend is expected to be one of the major factors behind the expansion of market capitalization.

When it is about estimating general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, likely restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends, the finest market research report such as this Patient Lateral Transfer report comes into picture. Being a verified and reliable source of information, this market research report offers a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives the business in the right direction of success. Patient Lateral Transfer business report is a client-centric, leading edge and trustworthy which is formulated with the experience of skilful, enthusiastic and innovative team.



Download Sample Copy of Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-patient-lateral-transfer-market

The major players covered in the report are Stryker, Getinge AB, HoverTech International, Sizewise, Airpal, Inc., Patient Positioning Systems LLC (PPS), EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Air-Matt Inc., Samarit Medical AG, Haines Medical Australia, BLUE CHIP MEDICAL, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Wy’East Medical, GBUK Group Ltd., AliMed, Inc., Handicare AB, among other players domestic and global.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017 Frontier Group offers TOTO patient turner in Scotland. This lateral patient turner does not disturb the patient while they were sleeping. The big advantage of this is it fits onto any bed flat or profiling and can be used with alternating mattresses.

In February 2015, Sage Products LLC launched PrevalonTM Liftaem Mobile Patient Transfer System. This system protects the healthcare workers by reducing the cumulative effects of handling thousands of pounds of weight from multiple patient transfers. Through this product launch the company had expand its product portfolio.

Market Segmentation: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

By Product

(Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses, Sliding Sheets, Accessories),

End User

(Healthcare Service Providers, Health Insurance Payers, Medical Device Companies, Research & Consulting Firms, Vendors/Service Providers),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Inquire Regarding This Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-patient-lateral-transfer-market

Report purview

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Patient Lateral Transfer market

North America will be expected to hold the largest share for patient lateral transfer market, while Asia-Pacific will be growing with the highest CAGR amid focus of governments and authorities on implementing regulations for safer patient handling and patient transfer to reduce the prevalence of injuries caused in lateral transfers.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Get detailed toc @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-patient-lateral-transfer-market

Customization Available : Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com