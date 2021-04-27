Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market is Booming Worldwide With Top Growing Companies| Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Scan Medical, Air-Matt, Inc

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market was valued at USD 264.88 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 465.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR 9.4%.

Lateral patient transfer is defined as the shifting a patient from surface to surface such as bed to bed, bed to hospital cart, and others. Patient shifting was carried out by staff members that create a risk of injury to the healthcare workers shoulders and lower back. Patient lateral transfer devices are used for roller boards, repositioning sheets with use of ceiling lift, air transfer devices and friction reducing sheets decreases the force to complete a lateral transfer which results is less number of musculoskeletal injuries in caregivers.

Rise in incidence of musculoskeletal disorders like tendonitis, low back pain, and others which is expected to boost the global patient lateral transfer devices market growth. Also, high risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients will have the positive impact on global patient lateral transfer devices market. For instance, in 2017, according to article published in the international Journal of Caring Sciences, low back pain is one of the common occupational health problem which leads to serious physical, emotional, and sensory problems for healthcare work especially in hospital staff like nurses.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Patient-Lateral-Transfer-Devices-Market/request-sample

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

Increase in COVID 19 pandemic is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, according to Centers for diseases control and prevention the rate of hospitalization is increased due to COVID 19 which is expected to increase the demand of patient lateral transfer devices market.

However, lack of knowledge of using advanced devices and unavailability of qualified professionals are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global patient lateral transfer devices market growth.

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Patient-Lateral-Transfer-Devices-Market/ask-for-discount

Market Segmentation

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market is segmented into product type such as Slide Sheets, Transfer Accessories, and Air Assisted Transfer Devices (Spilt-leg Mattresses, Regular Mattresses, and Half Mattresses), by material type such as Reusable, and Single Patient Use. Further, Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market is segmented into end user such as Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others.

Also, Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Patient-Lateral-Transfer-Devices-Market/inquire-before-buying

Market Key Players

The report has provided a detailed profiling of many notable players functioning in the global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market. This analysis provides various strategies adopted by such market players to expand and to gain a competitive edge over their industry peers.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Scan Medical, Air-Matt, Inc, McAuley Medical, Inc, EZ Way, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc, Hovertech International, and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Read Related Our More Report @ Global Personal Cloud Market

Global E-Learning Software Market

Global Sterilization Services Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.