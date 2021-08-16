Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global patient handling equipment market is expected to grow from $14.23 billion in 2020 to $15.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The patient handling equipment market is expected to reach $23.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The patient handling equipment market consists of sales of patient handling equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture patient handling equipment. They are used for specific lifting, transfer and movement of patients. Patient handling equipment is an assistive device that helps home care and hospital settings for transferring patients between chairs, beds, and other places.

The patient handling equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the patient handling equipment market are ArjoHuntleigh Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Drive Divilbiss Healthcare Inc., ETAC AB, Gf Health Products Inc., Guldmann, Inc., Handicare Group AB, and Joerns Healthcare LLC

The global patient handling equipment market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds, Patient Transfer Equipment, Others

2) By Care Type: Critical Care, Fall Prevention, Bariatric Care, Wound Care, Others

3) By End-User: Homecare, Hospitals, Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, And Others

The patient handling equipment market report describes and explains the global patient handling equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The patient handling equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global patient handling equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global patient handling equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

