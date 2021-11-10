Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global patient handling equipment market reached a value of nearly $14,230.0 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $14,230.0 million in 2020 to $23,070.0 million in 2025 at a rate of 10.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 and reach $33,699.9 million in 2030.

Request For The Sample Of The Patient Handling Equipment Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4068&type=smp

The patient handling equipment market consists of sales of patient handling equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture patient handling equipment. The equipment is used for specific lifting, transfer, and movement of patients.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Patient Handling Equipment Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-handling-equipment

The patient handling equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the patient handling equipment market are Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., ArjoHuntleigh Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC, Handicare Group AB

The patient handling equipment market is segmented by product type, by end-user and by care type.

By Product Type –

The patient handling equipment market is segmented by mode of distribution into

a) Wheelchairs

b) Mobility Scooters

c) Medical Beds

d) Patient Transfer Equipment

e) Others

By End-User –

The patient handling equipment market is segmented by end-user into

a) Homecare

b) Hospitals

c) Others

By Care Type-

The patient handling equipment market is segment by care type into

a) Critical Care

b) Fall Prevention

c) Bariatric Care

d) Wound Care

e) Other Care

Read More On The Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-handling-equipment

The patient handling equipment market report describes and explains the global patient handling equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The patient handling equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global patient handling equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global patient handling equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Patient Handling Equipment Market Characteristics Patient Handling Equipment Market Product Analysis Patient Handling Equipment Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Patient Handling Equipment Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model