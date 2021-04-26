Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Demand, Consumption, SWOT Analysis 2027 by Top Key Players:Prism Medical UK, Medline Industries, Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC., Handicare Group AB, Guldmann, Inc

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market was valued at USD 8.54 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.5%.

Patient handling equipments are used to transfer, move or support a person or body part in medical facilities. These equipments ensure safety of care givers and doctors during patient handling. Also, patient handling equipments are used to enhance quality of care and maintaining hygiene of patients and also raise the productivity of care givers and minimizes possibility of patient injuries.

Market Drivers

Increase in geriatric population is driving factor which is expected to boost global patient handling equipment market growth. Furthermore, increase in incidences of chronic diseases like cancer will have the positive impact on global patient handling equipment market growth. Also, government initiatives like number of regulations and guidelines to ensure safety of healthcare workforce against manual lifting will fuel the growth of patient handling equipment market growth. Moreover, high risk of injuries during the manual handling is expected to propel global patient handling equipment market growth during this forecast period.

Qualiket Research follows a comprehensive research methodology focusing on offering the precise market analysis. The regional analysis is also covered in the report, and detailed analyses are provided for the market's segment in each major region.

Market Restraints

However, lack of trained professionals and high training cost are challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global patient handling equipment market growth. Also, issues faced by caregivers like sprains and spinal injuries will affect the growth of patient handling equipment market across the globe.

Market Segmentation

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is segmented into product such as Ambulatory aids, Mechanical and transfer equipment, Bathroom safety supplies, Medical beds, Wheelchairs and scooters, and Others, by application such as Fall prevention, Mobility assistance, Long term care, Acute and critical care, and Others. Further, Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is segmented into end use such as Home Care Setting, Elderly Care Facilities, Hospitals, and Others.

Also, Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Prism Medical UK, Medline Industries, Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC., Handicare Group AB, Guldmann, Inc., Gf Health Products, Inc., ETAC AB, Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., and Arjo.

About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.