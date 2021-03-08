Global Patient Engagement Solution Market Research Report – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Due to the introduction of government regulations and initiatives to encourage patient-centred care, the global patient engagement solution market is expanding at a rapid pace, and the rising ageing population is raising the adoption of patient engagement solutions. Different components such as software, hardware, and services have contributed to the market size of patient engagement solutions. Owing to its use in the extension from healthcare institutions to home healthcare, the industry has seen a strong demand for software in the coming years.

By component, software accounted the largest share in the market, due to its application in extending from healthcare organization to home health care.

By delivery mode, the on-premise accounted foremost share in the patient engagement solution market.

By application, the health management application accounted foremost share in the patient engagement solution market.

By therapeutic area, the chronic disease segment accounted foremost share in the patient engagement solution market.

By end user, the health care provider accounted the largest share in the patient engagement solution market.

The key growth factors of the patient engagement solution market are the introduction of government policies and programmes to encourage patient-centered care, the expansion of the elderly population, the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses, the implementation of benefits to transfer the risk burden from healthcare payers to providers, and the increasing use of mobile health solutions.

The development of the patient experience solution market is also facilitated by increasing medical tourism, cloud-based models, the increase of a variety of responsible care organisations, and wearable health technology.

Recent News:

In May 2018, in order to extend the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform portfolio, the patient interaction solution, Allscripts reached an agreement to purchase HealthGrid Holding Business.

Competitive Insights:

Mckesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., Lincor Solutions, Get Real Health, Allscript, Welvu, IBM Corporation, Cerner, Getwellnetwork, Inc., and Oneview Healthcare are the key players offering patient engagement solution.

