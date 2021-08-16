Global Patient Blood Management Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global patient blood management market is expected to grow from $9.97 billion in 2020 to $10.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The patient blood management market is expected to reach $14.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The market for patient blood management consists of sales of instruments, accessories, software, reagents and kits used in the management of blood and blood products of patients. Patient blood management is a patient-focused, evidence-based and systematic approach to optimize care of patients, who might need a blood transfusion, by optimizing patients’ own blood, minimizing surgical blood loss and harnessing the patient-specific physiological reserve of anemia thereby reducing the need of allogenic blood transfusions. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing the patient blood management requirements by the sales of these products.

The patient blood management market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the patient blood management market are Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Immucor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Macopharma, bioMérieux SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

The global patient blood management market is segmented –

1) By Product: Instruments, Accessories, Reagents And Kits, Softwares

2) By Component: Plasma, Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells

3) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Others

The patient blood management market report describes and explains the global patient blood management market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The patient blood management report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global patient blood management market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global patient blood management market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

