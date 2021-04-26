Global Patient Blood Management Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027

Global Patient Blood Management Market was valued at USD 10.22 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 16.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.8%.

Patient blood management is also called as (PBM) and it is standard plan for management of a patient’s blood to reduce the blood loss during surgery, optimize patient blood, and optimize tolerance of anemia. Patient blood management is a standard care plan which is performed by medical practitioners for patients.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of targeted diseases is the driving factor which is expected to drive the global patient blood management market growth. Furthermore, rise in awareness regarding blood donation among people will have the positive impact on global patient blood management market growth. For instance, in 2017, according to National Health Commission (NHC) around 14.59 million people had donated blood across the world. Moreover, increase in demand for donated blood across the world which is expected to fuel the global patient blood management market growth. Also, increase in technological advancements is expected to propel the growth of patient blood management industry during this forecast period.

Increase in demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in home care setting which is expected to drive the Global Patient Blood Management Market growth. Furthermore, rise in incidences of chronic diseases along with rapid growth of the geriatric population which is expected to propel the Global Patient Blood Management Market growth. Moreover, growing number of surgical procedures will have the positive impact on Global Patient Blood Management Market growth. Also, rise in approval activities by regulatory authority will fuel the growth of Global Patient Blood Management Market. For instance, May 2018, Baxter had received US FDA clearance for Spectrum IQ infusion system with Dose IQ safety software.

Market Restraints

However, high cost of automated systems is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global patient blood management market.

Market Segmentation

Global Patient Blood Management Market is segmented into product such as Blood Transfusion Devices, Blood Processing Devices, Diagnostic and Testing Instruments, Blood Storage Devices, and Blood Culture Screening Devices, by component such as Plasma, and Whole Blood. Further, Global Patient Blood Management Market is segmented into end user such as Diagnostic Clinic & Pathology Labs, Hospitals, and Blood Banks.

Also, Global Patient Blood Management Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Grifols, S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Macopharma, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Immucor, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA, and Haemonetics Corporation.

