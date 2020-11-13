Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants-Diagenode Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Eurofins Scientific



The Pathogen-Specific Kits report estimates existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products.

Pathogen-specific kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Drivers: Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Increasing demand for faster & reliable test results is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factor such as increasing R&D activities, rising acceptance of PCR & immunoassay-based technologies, rising awareness about food contamination and rising awareness about the advantages of pathogen specific kits is expected to enhance market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Report benefits Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027. Competitive landscape Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

Segmentation: Pathogen-Specific Kits Market

By Contaminant Type

(E Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Pseudomonas, Cronobacter, Coliforms, Clostridium perfringens, Legionella, Others),

Type

(Products, Services),

Food Type

(Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Beverage, Water, Pharma Drugs, Others),

Consumer Type

(Service Lab, Industry, Governmental/Non-Profit Organization),

Application

(Food Safety, Diagnostics, Pathology, Clinical Research, Forensics, Drug Delivery),

End-Users

(Diagnostic Centers, Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tender, Retail Sales),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)