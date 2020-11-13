Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants-Diagenode Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Eurofins Scientific
The large scale Pathogen-Specific Kits marketing report assists clients to deal with every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This market research report serves the purpose of businesses of making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and achieve better profitability by prioritizing market goals. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. The Pathogen-Specific Kits report estimates existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products.
Pathogen-specific kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.
Increasing demand for faster & reliable test results is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factor such as increasing R&D activities, rising acceptance of PCR & immunoassay-based technologies, rising awareness about food contamination and rising awareness about the advantages of pathogen specific kits is expected to enhance market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
Segmentation: Pathogen-Specific Kits Market
By Contaminant Type
(E Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Pseudomonas, Cronobacter, Coliforms, Clostridium perfringens, Legionella, Others),
Type
(Products, Services),
Food Type
(Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Beverage, Water, Pharma Drugs, Others),
Consumer Type
(Service Lab, Industry, Governmental/Non-Profit Organization),
Application
(Food Safety, Diagnostics, Pathology, Clinical Research, Forensics, Drug Delivery),
End-Users
(Diagnostic Centers, Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies),
Distribution Channel
(Direct Tender, Retail Sales),
Country
(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
