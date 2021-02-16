Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2027||Diagenode Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc

Pathogen-specific kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the pathogen-specific kits market report are Agdia, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Genetic Signatures, Diagenode Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, EnviroLogix, Norgen Biotek Corp., Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Scope and Market Size

Pathogen-specific kits market is segmented of the basis of contaminant type, type, food type, consumer type, application, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of contaminant type, the pathogen-specific kits market is segmented into E coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, pseudomonas, cronobacter, coliforms, clostridium perfringens, legionella and others.

Based on type, the pathogen-specific kits market is segmented into products and services. Product is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents and others.

Food type segment of the pathogen-specific kits market is divided into meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, beverage, water, pharma drugs and others.

On the basis of consumer type, the pathogen-specific kits market is segmented into service lab, industry and governmental/non-profit organization.

The application segment of the pathogen-specific kits market is segmented into food safety, diagnostics, pathology, clinical research, forensics and drug delivery.

Based on end-users, the pathogen-specific kits market is divided into diagnostic centers, pathology laboratories, hospitals, blood banks and pharmaceutical companies.

On the basis of distribution channel, the pathogen-specific kits market is divided into direct tender and retail sales.

Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Country Level Analysis

Pathogen-specific kits market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by contaminant type, type, food type, consumer type, application, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pathogen-specific kits market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

