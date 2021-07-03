Global Patch Management Industry Regional Analysis Report | WhipsmartMI
The Patch Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.12% during the forecast period
The expected demand will expand at a CAGR of 9.12% over the following five years. The primary causes of increased vulnerability and third-party application deployment are the growth of the patch management market. performed the highest percentage growth projections cyber attacks are common in the BFSI vertical because it handles financial information for customers and business as well A growing vertical has become an attractive ground for fraudsters, which is why security measures must be up-to-to-date. It follows that the financial systems and software must be kept up to date. An automated tool to patch and maintain systems also allows organizations to monitor and report on missing/operation-critical patches. in-place segment for the majority a self-managed solution which provides organizations with total control over all their platforms, applications, systems, and data On-premise implementation is a typical for enterprise patch management. Credentials are critical for the business of many organizations, so they prefer on-premises deployment. Financial information and military/defense installations need to be kept on premise as they cannot afford to lose any on any BFSI data. CAGR for Europe to soar Economically and technologically sound European countries make up Europe. Amongst key European countries, the UK, Germany, and France are considered Patch management in Europe is seeing growth with market share generated in this region. The European countries formed an organization named the ENISA to secure Europe. Also, the European Union’s GDPR mandates the European Commission’s Office of Data Protection Authorities (EDPA) to carry out an audit of practises, and mandate for GDPR compliance with respect to any non-compliant aspects of the organization.
The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Patch Management Market include IBM, Microsoft, Symantec, Micro Focus , Qualys, SolarWinds , Ivanti , ManageEngine , ConnectWise , Avast , Automox , GFI Software , Jamf, Chef Software, and SysAid Technologies
Patch Management Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Patch Management Software
- Services
By Service
- Consulting
- Training and Education
- Support and Integration
By Feature
- Vulnerability Management
- Compliance Management and Reporting
By Deployment
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Government and Defense
- Retail
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Education
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
