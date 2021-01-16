Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Growth Rate And Recent Trends By Top Vendors:Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC , Imugene Limited,  Immutep, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Global parkinson’s disease market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 9.7 Billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This significant rise in market value can increase research development initiatives to launching novel therapies.

Parkinson’s Disease market research report is an ideal guide to attain an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, customer preferences, and customer behaviour. This market report gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the pharmaceutical industry. This market report conducts a precise analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. A professional Parkinson’s Disease market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Download Sample PDF Copy of Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-parkinsons-disease-market&kb

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parkinson’s disease market are, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC , Imugene Limited, Immutep, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.

Segmentation: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

By Type

Drug-induced parkinsonism

Vascular parkinsonism

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NSA)

Corticobasal degeneration (CBD)

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP)

Multiple system atrophy (MSA)

Idiopathic Parkinson’s

Others

By Mechanism of Cation type

Dopamine agonists

Monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors

Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors

Adenosine A2 receptor antagonist

By Drug Type

Amantadine

Safinamide

Brivaracetam

Pimavanserin

Carbidopa and levodopa

Rivastigmine tartrate

Rotigotine

Ferampanel

Apomorphine hydrochloride

Pramipexole

Others

By Therapy

Medication

Deep brain stimulation

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Parenteral

Sublingual

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Inquire Regarding This Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-parkinsons-disease-market&kb

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of parkinson’s disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the parkinson’s disease

The launch of new products and research collaboration are the prime strategies to reinforce the market position

Growing in aging population as it affect most commonly in geriatric population

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving parkinson’s disease drug therapeutics market

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about parkinson’s disease treatment

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc received FDA approval for Osmolex ER (amantadine hydrochloride) which is an extended release tablet indicated for the treatment of parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients

In August 2017, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval Gocovri (amantadine) extended release tablet for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-parkinsons-disease-market&kb

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com