 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2026||Players-Grifols, S.A.,  Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc, Baxter, Vifor Pharma, Aculife, Grifols, S.A

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.45 billion to an estimated value of USD 8.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing pre mature birth is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the parenteral nutrition market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, ALLERGAN, Grifols, S.A., Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc, Baxter, Vifor Pharma, Aculife, Grifols, S.A., Ori Bionature (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Servona GmbH, Sanitätshaus Langmann owner Matthias Schweigert e. K.

Market Drivers

Increasing cancer patients worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Rising prevalence of malnutrition is driving the market.

Market Restraints

High possibility of infection is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing demand for enteral nutrition is restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) and Baxter announced the launch of their new educational series Smart PN which is based on the appropriate use parenteral nutrition (PN) whose main aim is to reduce clinical malnutrition.

In February 2015, B. Braun Medical Inc announced the launch of Clinical Nutrition 360 at the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (A.S.P.E.N.) Clinical Nutrition which is specially designed so that correct parenteral nutrition can be given as per the requirement of the patient. The main aim is to provide patients high quality products and services to meet the individuals need and requirement.

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application. To get a comprehensive overview of the Parenteral Nutrition market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value A neutral perspective towards market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Segmentation: Global Parenteral Nutrition Market

By Type Carbohydrates Lipid Emulsion Single Dose Amino Acid Solution Trace Elements Vitamins & Minerals

By End- Users Hospitals Clinics Other

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



