Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.45 billion to an estimated value of USD 8.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing pre mature birth is the major factor for the growth of this market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the parenteral nutrition market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, ALLERGAN, Grifols, S.A., Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc, Baxter, Vifor Pharma, Aculife, Grifols, S.A., Ori Bionature (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Servona GmbH, Sanitätshaus Langmann owner Matthias Schweigert e. K.

Competitive Analysis:

Global parenteral nutrition market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of parenteral nutrition market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market By Type (Carbohydrates, Lipid Emulsion, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Trace Elements, Vitamins & Minerals), End- Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Parenteral Nutrition Market

Parenteral nutrition which is also known as intravenous feeding is a process in which nutrition is given to the body through the vein. This is designed for the patients who are not able to get enough nutrients through the food. This process is usually used by the people with crohn’s disease, short bowel syndrome and cancer.

Market Drivers

Increasing cancer patients worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Rising prevalence of malnutrition is driving the market.

Market Restraints

High possibility of infection is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing demand for enteral nutrition is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Parenteral Nutrition Market

By Type Carbohydrates Lipid Emulsion Single Dose Amino Acid Solution Trace Elements Vitamins & Minerals

By End- Users Hospitals Clinics Other



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) and Baxter announced the launch of their new educational series Smart PN which is based on the appropriate use parenteral nutrition (PN) whose main aim is to reduce clinical malnutrition.

In February 2015, B. Braun Medical Inc announced the launch of Clinical Nutrition 360 at the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (A.S.P.E.N.) Clinical Nutrition which is specially designed so that correct parenteral nutrition can be given as per the requirement of the patient. The main aim is to provide patients high quality products and services to meet the individuals need and requirement.

