Global Paper Cups Market: Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecast 2020-2030 | Georgia-Pacific LLC, The International Paper Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Pactiv LLC, Dart Container Corporation, etc.

The report “Global Paper Cups Market, By Cup Type (Cold Paper Cups and Hot Paper Cups), By Wall Type (Single Wall Paper Cups and Double Wall Paper Cups), by Application (Food, Dairy, Beverages, and Ice-Cream), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global paper cups market is projected to grow from US$ XX.X billion in 2019 to US$ XX.X billion by 2029. Increasing awareness about transfer of diseases and germs while sharing the same containers or mugs is motivating people to go for paper cups is major factor for driving the global paper cups market. In addition, paper cups are suitable to use and are eco-friendly due to their higher biodegradability as compared to foam or plastic cups is another factor driving growth of the global paper cups market. Increasing foodservice industry is in turn creating demand for the paper cups and supporting growth of the target market.

In October 2018, for instance, Georgia-Pacific LLC had launched Dixie Ultra® Insulair™ Hot Cup, which is the only heat‐activated disposable beverage cup that uses an internal air pocket rather than an external sleeve to help keep beverages hot and hands cool.

The global paper cups market accounted for US$ XX.X billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of XX.X% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of cup type, wall type, application, and region.

By cup type, the hot paper cups segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to continuous rise in the on-the-go consumption of tea and coffee.

By wall type, the single wall paper cups segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its easy availability and excellent properties over others.

By application, the beverage segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to increasing consumption of hot beverages and food items such as tea, coffee, soup and noodles across the globe.

By region, Asia Pacific paper cups market accounted for major revenue share of the global paper cups market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well established paper cups industries in the countries in the region. In addition, rapidly growing fast food restaurant chains is expected to support growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Paper Cups Market”, By Cup Type (Cold Paper Cups and Hot Paper Cups), by Wall Type (Single Wall Paper Cups and Double Wall Paper Cups), By Application (Food, Dairy, Beverages, and Ice Cream), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global paper cups market includes Georgia-Pacific LLC, The International Paper Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Pactiv LLC, Dart Container Corporation, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Hotpack Group, Letica Corporation, Genpak, LLC, and Vegware Ltd.

