Global Panuveitis Treatment Market Recent Trends & Demand And Forecast 2026||Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, Bausch Health, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Pfizer Inc

Global panuveitis treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with panuveitis and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.
- In June 2016, AbbVie Inc received an expanded approval from the FDA for Humira (adalimumab) for the treatment of non-infectious intermediate, posterior and panuveitis. This has also received an orphan drug designation for the treatment of certain forms of uveitis. The approval of Humira marked 10th approved indication as well as provide patients with the first FDA-approved non-corticosteroid treatment option for certain types of uveitis.
Market Drivers
- Increase in special designation from the regulatory authority is propelling the growth of this market
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position
Market Restraints
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Panuveitis Treatment Market
Panuveitis Treatment Market By Treatment
- Medication
- Surgery
Panuveitis Treatment Market By Drugs
- Corticosteroids
- Prednisolone
- Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Alpha Mab
- Adalimumab
- Others
Panuveitis Treatment Market By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
Panuveitis Treatment Market By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Panuveitis Treatment Market By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Panuveitis Treatment Market By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
