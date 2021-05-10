Global Panic Disorders Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

This Global Panic Disorders Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Panic Disorders Market, By Type (Agoraphobia, Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD,) Bipolar Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Specific Phobias, Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and Major Depressive Disorder), Drug Class (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Benzodiazepines (BZD) and Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI), Application (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights of Panic Disorders Market

Rising population is directly proportional to the rise in panic disorders. This is because panic disorders may develop irrespective of age and gender. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the panic disorders market will exhibit a CAGR of around 6.45% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The rise in the CAGR projects that the current market value, which is USD 18,992.13 million will rise up to USD 31,314.04 million by the year 2028.

The major players covered in the panic disorders market report are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., AstraZeneca, Abbott., Baxter., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lilly., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Recordati Rare Diseases, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Bausch Health Companies Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Sanofi and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Panic Disorders Market Share Analysis

The panic disorders market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to panic disorders market.

A panic disorder is a sudden and frequent anxiety and fear attacks. Panic disorders are the result of anxiety and stress. In this fast pacing world, everyone aims to be in their top forms. The cut-throat competition in the market makes it difficult to even survive in the market. Growth and expansion become a far-fetched dream. As a result, people develop stress, tension, and burden. The symptoms of panic disorders are sweating, trembling, and shortness of breath, nausea, heart palpations, and numbness. Panic disorders can be treated therapeutically, medically, and psychologically. It should be noted that panic attacks are not life-threatening but they do affect the quality of life.

The rising prevalence of anxiety and stress especially in the adult population is fostering the growth in the rate of panic disorders globally. Rising research and development proficiencies to provide the best treatment to patients with panic disorders is also fostering the growth of safe and effective treatment. A sedentary lifestyle and low living standards also give rise to panic disorders.

Lack of awareness coupled with lack of effective medical treatment especially in underdeveloped countries will restrict the scope of growth for the panic disorders treatment market. Low level or poor diagnostic techniques will also hamper the growth of the panic disorder treatment market.

Global Panic Disorders Market Scope and Market Size

The panic disorders market is segmented on the basis of type, drug class and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the panic disorders market is segmented into agoraphobia, social anxiety disorder (SAD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCS), bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), special phobias, generalized anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder.

On the basis of drug class, the panic disorders market is segmented into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), benzodiazepines (BZD) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI). Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) is further sub-segmented into paroxetine, fluoxetine and sertraline.

On the basis of application, the panic disorders market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores and e-commerce.

Panic Disorders Market Country Level Analysis

The panic disorders market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, drug class and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the panic disorders market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America lions the panic disorders market owing to the high awareness for panic disorders across countries in the region. The U.S. has emerged to be the major stakeholder of all the countries in this region. Increasing acceptance of panic disorder treatment is another reason for the sustained dominance of this region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is set to undergo the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. Changing lifestyle, westernization and modernization especially in developing countries is inducing stress and anxiety among population in this region. Hence, the market is set to boom.

The country section of the panic disorders market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

