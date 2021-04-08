Global Palm Oil Market | 2019 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact On, Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2023

Palm oil is one of the most popular vegetable oil consumed on a daily basis, globally. The demand for this product is gaining momentum owing to rising preference for natural oils as a cooking oil along with incorporation in cosmetics (as an oil, dirt, moisturizer removal), in detergents (for soap & cloth washing power manufacturing) & chemicals (for oleochemical processing) by the industrialist. The major palm oil product types available in the market place are Crude Palm Oil (CPO), Crude Palm Kernel Oil (CPKO) and Palm Kernel Cake.

The global market is expected to witness a lucrative growth due the increasing population, rising biofuel production, growing skin care market, accelerating personal disposable income and escalating application in various markets. The market is trending with rising red palm oil demand in developing nations and growing shift towards palm oil crop transplanting. However, there are some growth hindering factors in the market including weather uncertainties and stringent regulations.

Company Profiles: Wilmar International Limited, IOI Corporation Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, PT Astra International, Tbk (AALI)

Regionally, Indonesia is expected to hold the leading position in the market, due to the increasing planted palm oil area, favourable government regulations and the rising shift by the producers from traditional planting to transplanting palm oil crop techniques.

“Global Palm Oil Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. Key players i.e. Wilmar International Limited, IOI Corporation Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad and PT Astra International, Tbk (AALI) are being profiled along with their respective financials and growth strategies.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Vegetable Oil

1.2 Palm Oil

2. Global Vegetable Oil Market

2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Production Volume Forecast

2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Production Volume by Product Types

2.3 Global Vegetable Oil Production Volume by Region

2.4 Global Vegetable Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

2.5 Global Vegetable Oil Consumption Volume by Product Types

2.6 Global Vegetable Oil Consumption Volume by Region

2.7 Global Vegetable Oil Exports Volume Forecast

2.8 Global Vegetable Oil Exports Volume by Region

2.9 Global Vegetable Oil Imports Volume Forecast

2.10 Global Vegetable Oil Imports Volume by Region

3. Global Palm Oil Market

3.1 Global Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

3.2 Global Palm Oil Production Volume by Product Type

3.2.1 Global Crude Palm Oil Production Volume

3.2.2 Global Crude Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

3.2.3 Global Crude Palm Oil Production Volume by Region

3.3 Global Palm Oil Production Volume by Region

3.4 Global Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

3.5 Global Palm Oil Consumption Volume by Region

3.6 Global Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast

3.7 Global Palm Oil Exports Volume by Region

3.8 Global Palm Oil Imports Volume Forecast

3.9 Global Palm Oil Imports Volume by Region

4. Regional Palm Oil Market

4.1 Indonesia

4.1.1 Indonesia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.1.2 Indonesia Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

4.1.3 Indonesia Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast

4.1.4 Indonesia Palm Oil Planted Area

4.1.5 Indonesia Palm Oil Planted Area Forecast

4.1.6 Indonesia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume

4.1.7 Indonesia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.2 Malaysia

4.2.1 Malaysia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.2.2 Malaysia Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

4.2.3 Malaysia Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast

4.2.4 Malaysia Palm Oil Planted Area by States

4.2.5 Malaysia Palm Oil Planted Area Forecast

4.2.6 Malaysia Palm Oil Planted Area by Stakeholders

4.2.7 Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume

4.2.8 Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.3 India

4.3.1 India Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

4.3.2 India Palm Oil Imports Volume Forecast

4.4 Colombia

4.4.1 Colombia Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

4.4.2 Colombia Palm Oil Exports Volume Forecast

4.5 European Union

4.5.1 European Union Palm Oil Consumption Volume Forecast

4.5.2 European Union Palm Oil Imports Volume Forecast

Continue…

