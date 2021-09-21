Global Paints And Coatings Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global paints and coatings market is expected to grow from $199.87 billion in 2020 to $216.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $258.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

The paints and coatings market consists of the sales of paints and coating by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that mix pigments, solvents, and binders into paints and other coatings, such as stains, varnishes, lacquers, enamels, shellacs, and water-repellent coatings for concrete and masonry, and/or produce allied paint products, such as putties, paint and varnish removers, paint brush cleaners, and frit. The paints and coatings market is segmented into water borne coatings; solvent based coatings; powder coatings and other paints and coatings.

The paints and coatings market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the paints and coatings market are PPG Industries Inc, The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Dow Chemical, RPM International Inc.

The global paints and coatings market is segmented –

1) By Type: Water Borne Coatings, Solvent Based Coatings, Powder Coatings, Other Paints And Coatings

2) By Application: Architectural, Automotive, Wood, Packaging, Aerospace, Others

3) By Type of Resin: Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyesters, Epoxy, Alkyd, Others

4) By Performance Range: Commodity Coating Range, Engineering Coating Range, High-Performance Coating Range

The paints and coatings market report describes and explains the global paints and coatings market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The paints and coatings report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global paints and coatings market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global paints and coatings market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

