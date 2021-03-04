Global Painting Masking Tape Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

Latest market research report on Global Painting Masking Tape Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Painting Masking Tape market.

This report researches the worldwide Painting Masking Tape market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Painting Masking Tape breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Painting Masking Tape is a type of pressure-sensitive tape made of a thin and easy-to-tear paper, and an easily released pressure-sensitive adhesive. It is available in a variety of widths. It is used in painting, to mask off areas that should not be painted. The adhesive is the key element to its usefulness, as it allows the tape to be easily removed without leaving residue or damaging the surface to which it is applied. The tape is available in several strengths, rated on a 1–100 scale based on the strength of the adhesive. Most painting operations will require a tape in the 50 range. Household masking tape is made of an even weaker paper and lower-grade adhesive. In the industry, 3M Company profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Nitto Denko Corp and Beiersdorf (Tesa) ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.27%, 10.12% and 3.58% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Key Market Players Profile

These players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Painting Masking Tape report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Key market players covered in the report such as:

3M Company

Berry Global

Bolex

Beiersdorf (Tesa)

Saint-Gobain

Scapa Group PLC

Nitto Denko Corp

Shurtape Technologies

Advance Tapes

Intertape Polymer Group

Application Synopsis

The Painting Masking Tape Market by Application are:

Automotive

Building and Construction

General Industrial

Aerospace

Others

Painting Masking Tape Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Painting Masking Tape can be segmented into:

Foam

Paper

Plastic

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Painting Masking Tape Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Painting Masking Tape Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Painting Masking Tape Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Painting Masking Tape Market in Major Countries

7 North America Painting Masking Tape Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Painting Masking Tape Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Painting Masking Tape Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Painting Masking Tape Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

Painting Masking Tape manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Painting Masking Tape

Painting Masking Tape industry associations

Product managers, Painting Masking Tape industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Painting Masking Tape potential investors

Painting Masking Tape key stakeholders

Painting Masking Tape end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

