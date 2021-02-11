Global Pain Relief Gel Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2028||Topical BioMedics, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc

A credible Pain Relief Gel market research report provides data and information about the scenario of healthcare industry which makes it easy to be ahead of the competition in today’s speedily changing business environment. This market report is great source to not only achieve insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative but also to know the businesses with most-detailed market segmentation in the industry. An array of objectives of the marketing research has been considered to generate this best market research report. Pain Relief Gel market report is all-encompassing and object-oriented that has been planned with the grouping of an admirable industry experience, inventive solutions, industry insight and most modern tools and technologies.

Pain Relief Gel market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.31% in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Increasing prevalence of arthritis across the globe acts as a major driving factor for the market growth.

The major players covered in the pain relief gel market are Nestle S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AdvaCare Pharma, Topical BioMedics, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, and Sanofi S.A., among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2017, Sanofi India has expanded its consumer healthcare portfolio by launching Combiflam Icyhot. Combiflam Icyhot is utilized as a topical analgesic in the pain-care segment. This product launch has provided business expansion opportunity to the company.

Global Pain Relief Gel Market Scope and Market Size

Pain relief gel market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and analyse difference in your target markets.

On the basis of therapeutic class, the pain relief gel market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids.

On the basis of type, the pain relief gel market is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter pain relief.

On the basis of distribution channel, the pain relief gel market is segmented into pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores.

Pain Relief Gel Market Country Level Analysis

Pain relief gel market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, therapeutic class, type and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pain relief gel market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts the largest market share due to the presence of major market players. Europe accounts the second largest market share due to increasing disposable income and presence of wide distribution network for pain relief gels. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the pain relief gel market due to constant rise in the geriatric population.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Pain relief gel Market

8 Pain relief gel Market, By Service

9 Pain relief gel Market, By Deployment Type

10 Pain relief gel Market, By Organization Size

11 Pain relief gel Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

