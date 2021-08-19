Global Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pain management devices and therapies market is expected to grow from $4.07 billion in 2020 to $4.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pain management devices and therapies market is expected to reach $6.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The pain management devices and therapies market consist of sales of pain management devices and therapies to manage chronic and critical pain in patients suffering from various conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorder. This market includes the sales of light-based devices, TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) for home, and other devices mainly used for Spinal cord stimulation, sacral nerve stimulators and deep brain stimulation.

The pain management devices and therapies market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pain management devices and therapies market are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Boston Scientific Corporation and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

The global pain management devices and therapies market is segmented –

1) By Type: Electrical Stimulators, Ablation Devices, Neurostimulators, Analgesic Pumps

2) By Application: Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Trauma

3) By Electrical Stimulation Devices: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices, Combination Devices, Electrotherapy Devices, TNS

4) By Ablation Devices: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices

5) By Analgesic Infusion Pumps: Intrathecal Infusion Pumps, External Infusion Pumps

6) By Neurostimulation Devices: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices, Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

The pain management devices and therapies market report describes and explains the global pain management devices and therapies market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pain management devices and therapies report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pain management devices and therapies market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pain management devices and therapies market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

