Global Packaging Machinery Market is expected to grow at US$ 21.54 billion by 2020-2026

The Global Packaging Machinery Market is expected to grow by US$ 21.54 billion during 2020-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Western Europe is the most significant revenue contributor in the global packaging machinery market, accounting for 40.2% of the market in 2019. The region is expected to witness significant developments in the packaging machinery market.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, applications, and regions. The global market data on packaging machinery can be segmented by product: case forming, packing, & sealing machinery, filling & form/fill/seal machinery, labeling & coding machinery, other packaging machinery, packaging machinery parts, and wrapping, bundling, & palletizing machinery. The filling & form/fill/seal machinery segment held the largest market share in 2019. Packaging machinery market is further segmented by applications: beverages, food, pharmaceuticals & personal care products, and others. In 2019, the food segment held the largest share of the market, and the pharmaceuticals & personal care products segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2026.

The study provides historical market data (2016-2019) and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue (million USD) considering 2019 as base year and market forecast will be given from 2020 to 2026.

The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments, and future growth. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, South America, and Western Europe the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Table Of Content

1. About

2. Definition

· Study Period

· Geographical Scope

· Market Segmentation

3. Packaging Machinery Market Overview

· Global Packaging Machinery Market, Value (Million USD) Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

4. Market by Product

· Case Forming, Packing, & Sealing Machinery Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Filling & Form/Fill/Seal Machinery Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Labeling & Coding Machinery Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Other Packaging Machinery Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Packaging Machinery Parts Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Wrapping, Bundling, & Palletizing Machinery Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

5. Market by Applications

· Beverages Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Food Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Others Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

6. Market by Regions

· Asia Pacific Packaging Machinery Market

· Eastern Europe Packaging Machinery Market

· Middle East and Africa (MEA) Packaging Machinery Market

· North America Packaging Machinery Market

· South America Packaging Machinery Market

· Western Europe Packaging Machinery Market

7. Market Share by Companies

· Krones AG

· Robert Bosch GmbH

· Tetra Laval International SA

8. Methodology

