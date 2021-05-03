Global Oxygen Therapy Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, Oxygen Source Equipment, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Cylinders, and Liquid Oxygen Devices, Simple Oxygen Mask, Venturi Mask, Nasal Cannula, Non- rebreathe Mask, and CPAP Mask and Forecast till 2027

Oxygen therapy Market is defined as the treatment which provided to patient in medical condition. It can help to get enough oxygen to patients. This therapy is widely used to treat various diseases such as COPD, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, and Pneumonia. Also, rise in prevalence of acute as well as chronic diseases results into critical need for the oxygen therapy equipments.

Rise in incidences of COPD with increasing demand for home healthcare are considered as key driving factors which are expected to boost the global oxygen therapy market growth. For instance, as per the National Institute of Health data, around 12 million adults have been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Unite State, and around 120,000 deaths are recorded every year. The rise in patient population is expected to fuel the demand for these products over the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand for technologically advanced oxygen source and delivery devices due to its unique feature including efficient patient care is further projected to propel the growth of oxygen therapy market across the globe. Moreover, increase in popularity and adoption of on-demand portable oxygen concentrators in wide range of applications like emergency medicine which is expected to drive the demand during this forecast timeline.

Method of Research

In the Oxygen therapy Market report is the first hand information is provided of which qualitative & quantitative valuation is completed manly by the industry analysis. The research is done on the parameters of SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Force Model. The latest inputs from industry experts & participants who have a keen focus on a value chain of the target market worldwide. Moreover, the report encompasses in-depth analysis of parent market its trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness based on segmentation. The research procedure divided into primary & secondary researches, and with the help of it, a better understanding of the Oxygen therapy Market is done.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as GE Healthcare, Care Fusion Corp., Smiths Medical, Allied Healthcare Products, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, , Teleflex Incorporated, MAQUET Medical Systems, De-Vilbiss Healthcare, Hersill, Philips Respironics, Inc., and Invacare Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Oxygen Source Equipment

Oxygen Concentrators

Oxygen Cylinders

Liquid Oxygen Devices

Oxygen Delivery Devices

Simple Oxygen Mask

Venturi Mask

Nasal Cannula

Non- rebreathe Mask

CPAP Mask

By Application

COPD

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Asthma

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Pneumonia

By End Use

Home Care

Hospitals

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

