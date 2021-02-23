Global Oxygen Therapy Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2020-2027

Oxygen therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 26.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness amongst the people regarding the benefits of oxygen therapy which will further create various opportunities for the growth of the market.

Surging volume of patients suffering from respiratory disorders, growing number of geriatric population across the globe, prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure, favourable regulatory scenario which will likely to enhance the growth of the oxygen therapy market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing number of technological advancements along with rising research and development activities which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the oxygen therapy market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Oxygen therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, disease type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the oxygen therapy market is segmented into oxygen source equipment, and oxygen delivery devices. Oxygen source equipment has been further segmented into oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, liquid oxygen devices, and PAP devices. Oxygen delivery devices have been further segmented into oxygen masks, nasal cannula, venturi masks, non-rebreather masks, bag valve masks, CPAP masks, and others.

On the basis of disease type, the oxygen therapy market is segmented into respiratory disorder, cardiovascular disease, pneumonia, sleep apnea, and others. Respiratory disorder have been further segmented into asthma, dysplasia-pacific, cystic fibrosis, and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

Oxygen therapy market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, clinics, rehab centers, and home healthcare.

The major players covered in the oxygen therapy market report are General Electric Company, Tecno-Gaz S.p.A., HERSILL, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Smiths Group plc., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Essex Industries, Inc., Inotec AMD Limited, VitalAire Canada, OxyBand Technologies, Nidek Medical Products, Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Oxygen therapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for oxygen therapy market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the oxygen therapy market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

The countries covered in the oxygen therapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the oxygen therapy market due to the increasing occurrences of respiratory devices along with surging level of investment in research and development activities, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing commercialization along with investment on research and development activities by market players.

